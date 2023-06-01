Possible impacts of judge-alone trials

Judge-alone trials in the High Court were introduced in Trinidad and Tobago in February 2019. Several such trials were conducted before the pandemic began. During the pandemic, when in-person hearings had to be suspended, judge-alone trials provided the only means by which criminal trials in the High Court could be conducted.

Now, with the end of the pandemic and the ability to reinstitute trials by jury, establishing lone trials by judge alone is a dangerous and worrying action. This opens up a gateway for possible corruption within the Judiciary where, like in some countries, judges could be bribed to sway their decision within the courts. It also exposes the Judiciary to an increase in criminal threats, which could also impact its decision-­making process.

The use of a jury allows for fair and impartial decisions while also allowing an indicted or charged individual to be judged by his/her fellow countrymen. A jury is a group of citizens selected at random to hear evidence and decide whether a person accused of a criminal offence is guilty or not.

One of the main advantages of a jury trial is that it ensures that defendants are judged by their peers. This means that the people who are making the decision about a defendant’s guilt or innocence are from the same community as the defendant. This can provide a sense of fairness and impartiality that might be lacking if the decision were made by a single judge or a panel of judges.

It also allows for a variety of perspectives on the evidence presented. Jurors come from different sociolo­gical, economic and edu­cation­al backgrounds while also enduring different life experiences, which can lead to a more thorough examination of evidence at a trial. This can increase the chances of a fair and just outcome of the particular cases.

Juries also play a pivotal role in protecting the rights of defendants. In a jury trial, defendants are given an opportunity to have their cases heard by a group of people, rather than just a single judge, which can increase the chan­ces of a fair outcome.

Daniel Bertie

Glencoe

On an early morning visit to Cha­guaramas, you can still see and hear howler monkeys. You can enjoy the sunrise while on a hiking trail. You can participate in a range of activities in an absolutely beautiful environment. Chaguaramas has the potential to become the best eco-friendly business and entertainment space in the region, but successive governments have failed at their attempts to make it an environmentally sustainable area.

Under the Westminster system of government, the only chance we have as citizens of Trinidad and Tobago to sanction Government policy is on election day. It is with this understanding that we the citizenry should demand more from those who are anxious for our support.

Congratulations on your appoint­ment as head coach of the white-ball West Indies teams, Daren Sammy. Your approach to chan­ging West Indies' fortunes is correct, the mentality needs to be aligned. We don't need bigger bats, bigger stadiums, more coaching or better sunscreen, for that matter. We have to develop a winning mentality, a never-say-never attitude, arrogance and swagger to our style of play.

