Post-SoE test for our country

The imminent conclusion of the state of emergency will eventually test the discipline of us as citizens.

Whether you are vaccinated or not, we all should be extremely sceptical and cautious about the prospect of being hospitalised in this country.

Prior to Covid-19 we already had a medical system that was questionable as far as many of its citizens were concerned.

The horror stories surrounding lack of beds, lack of medicines and lack of life-saving equipment already characterised our dilapidated medical system, compounded by the fact that we lead the Caribbean in heart disease and diabetes, two leading co-morbidities related to Covid-19.

Therefore, the question is, is the nation going to lose its mind and jump for freedom or are we going to adhere to global warnings of rising Covid cases?

Remember how we got here. Earlier in the year we conducted ourselves in such a way that our behaviour resulted in thousands of cases and eventually hundreds of deaths.

Our inability to apply self-discipline has always been our weakness. We are a nation that revels in freeness, jovial outbursts and non-conformity. We have always set our own pace and rejected global convention!

