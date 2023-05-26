The influence of language cannot be underestimated as it has the ability to foster unity or sow division. I am writing to express my apprehension regarding the recent introduction of the Valuation of Land (Amendment) Bill, 2023 by the Minister of Finance. This bill, consisting of five clauses, easily passed with a simple majority in Parliament.
The presentation of this amendment bill reflects the Government’s failure to fulfil its budgetary commitments over the years. There has been a lack of effort to diversify revenue sources beyond oil and gas, no realistic attempts to boost agriculture and reduce food imports, no improvement in the ease of doing business, and no effective strategies to combat crime and support small and microenterprises.
Instead of addressing these issues, the Government’s solution appears to be an increase in taxation to compensate for revenue shortfalls. Minister Imbert has tactfully manipulated the law, expanding property tax from being dormant at your front gate to being forcefully imposed upon you.
Allow me to provide clarity on the bill as presented in Parliament and its implications.
Clause 3 of the bill modifies Section 2 of the act by inserting the phrase “an estimate of” after “means” in the definition of “annual rental value”. This addition grants State agents, regardless of their qualifications, the power to assign an arbitrary value (an estimate) as the fictional rental value of your property. They can do so simply by looking at a picture and making an estimation. Moreover, this change protects the State from litigation by homeowners who may choose to challenge the State’s assessment. This expedites the assessment process significantly, potentially eliminating the need for physical property inspections by valuators.
Clause 4 of the bill amends Section 7 to include reference to Section 29, which states that if a person files a return and the commissioner believes it carries an annual rental value of less than $18,000, the commissioner can record the annual rental value as $18,000.
In essence, if you own a modest home in an area where the estimated annual rental value is less than $1,500 per month, the Commissioner of Valuations will impose a minimum assessment of $18,000 per year, regardless of the actual figure.
For instance, if Tanty Patsy resides in a small 20x20 wooden house that could realistically be rented out for $500 per month, the State will impose a legal rental value of $1,500 per month. Consequently, Tanty Patsy’s property tax will increase from $165 per year to $495. This represents a 200 per cent rise in property tax for Tanty Patsy. Furthermore, if she cannot or refuses to pay, the State has the authority to seize her furniture and belongings (such as a coal pot, ring stove, wardrobe and bed) to recover the tax. In the event that the debt accumulates over time, the State can seize her home, leaving her stranded.
Additionally, if someone requests a deferral of the tax due to their circumstances and passes away, any individual making a claim on their estate (child, grandchild or any other beneficiary) must settle the tax bill before gaining access to the property. As Benjamin Franklin aptly stated, “In this world, nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”
Clause 5 of the bill modifies Section 7A to specify that the Minister of Finance only needs to affect 50 per cent of the valuation for each or any category of land—residential, commercial, industrial or agricultural—rather than all categories as previously indicated.
Currently, the tax rates for the annual rental value (ARV) are as follows: three per cent for residential land, five per cent for commercial land, six per cent for plant and machinery housed in a building under industrial land, and three per cent for plant and machinery not housed in a building under industrial land. Agricultural land is taxed at one per cent of the ARV.
Previously, the law only allowed the minister to implement the property tax when the Commissioner of Valuations confirmed that 50 per cent of all properties (residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural) listed on the Valuation Roll had been submitted. However, this amendment grants the minister the authority to implement the tax once 50 per cent of any of the four property classifications is submitted.
Out of the five clauses, three significantly alter how the State will swiftly execute the property tax later this year. In the realm of communication, these seemingly insignificant changes through the amendment have the potential to ignite a revolution or quell a rebellion. Regrettably, the Minister of Finance, in his customary cheerful demeanour, failed to grasp the significance of choosing words carefully.
Ultimately, the people of Trinidad and Tobago will determine the outcome and fate of this administration.
Rushton Paray
Opposition spokesperson on trade and industry, MP Mayaro