It is a shame that in this country with a Pitch Lake, potholes abound, making it dangerous for the population and the vehicles.

When a driver has to swerve away from his/her lane onto another, that is dangerous. When vehicles get damaged from the potholes and the owner has to foot that bill, it is wrong.

For many years potholes and other road hazards remain without repairs, and councillors and other Government representatives only pass by. That shows how much they care. Our capital city is not spared. I have dubbed it POTHOLE CITY. What a shame since it represents how much our elected people care.

Clermont Andrews

