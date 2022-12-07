With the numerous potholes all over, I cannot understand how a particular one has not been attended to.

It is on the Morne Coco Road junction with the Diego Martin Highway at a traffic light—a pothole our beloved President has to pass every time she leaves her residence.

It is directly in the left lane, leaving moto­rists no choice but to drive around it, risking a collision with oncoming vehicles.

Surely the President and her outriders know this pothole ­personally by now. Can her aide not report it to the relevant authority? After all, it’s on the President’s daily route. Of course her vehicle and entourage need not go into it, as traffic has to “give way” whenever she’s passing—but what about the rest of motorists?

W Dopson

Woodbrook

Caricom’s duty to the Haitian people

With the crisis in Haiti falling to ever-lower depths of horror with each new day, the rest of the world seems unable to formulate a single meaningful response. This includes those of us in the Caribbean.

The international community’s centuries of interference and self-serving actions helped to foment the destabilisation of a society that has now fallen under the boots of militarised gangs. There is now almost no way in which to help millions of Haitian nationals from being crushed on a daily basis.

Confronting the death penalty

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has argued that politicians who preach the ­desirability of executions as a method of crime control deceive the public and mask their own failure to identify and confront the true causes of crime.

It says also the imposition of the death penalty is often arbitrary and always irrevocable, forever depriving an individual of the opportunity to benefit from new evidence or new laws that might warrant the reversal of a conviction, or setting aside a death penalty.

Hardcore Musk

There’s a pre-Musk and post-Musk era when it comes to Twitter. Earlier this year, in May, during the pre-Musk era, I wrote that Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, was poised to irrevocably change the Twitter platform: not just in content, but also in ideology. True to form, Musk has ushered in a new “brand” of social media as well as a new style of leadership.

(Football) friends for life

THE Vic Old Boys and Friends have been watching the FIFA World Cup together since 1974.

The 2022 edition is the 13th during that time span, if anyone is counting. So one or two of them are worried about what shape they’ll be in when 2026 rolls around and USA, Canada and Mexico are the hosts.

Four years after Pele, Rivellino, Jairzinho, Carlos Alberto and company lit up the Azteca in Mexico City in 1970, the Vic Boys have seen from Johan Cruyff to Franz Beckenbauer, Mario Kempes to Zico, Maradona to Paolo Rossi, Zinedine Zidane to Ronaldo (the real one, according to die-hard Brazil fan Quincy), Xavi to Thomas Muller, Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo, and Luka Modric to Kylian Mbappe.