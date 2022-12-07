With the numerous potholes all over, I cannot understand how a particular one has not been attended to.
It is on the Morne Coco Road junction with the Diego Martin Highway at a traffic light—a pothole our beloved President has to pass every time she leaves her residence.
It is directly in the left lane, leaving motorists no choice but to drive around it, risking a collision with oncoming vehicles.
Surely the President and her outriders know this pothole personally by now. Can her aide not report it to the relevant authority? After all, it’s on the President’s daily route. Of course her vehicle and entourage need not go into it, as traffic has to “give way” whenever she’s passing—but what about the rest of motorists?
W Dopson
Woodbrook