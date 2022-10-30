Driving is no longer any fun in Trinidad. It is a nightmare! If you don’t own an SUV, it’s a real nightmare.

Will those who we put in charge of maintenance of our country take a serious look at our roadways and those broken pavements? Please send out your pothole crews during the late evening hours to repair the roads in our capital city!

Many people fall on the broken pavements. You may not be aware. They simply walk away in pain, without any redress. (This could never happen outside T&T.)

Please! It is unbearable for everyone in Trinidad. We are fed up. Driving everywhere, except on the highways, is like driving on an obstacle course.

Government is talking about more vaccines! And there are even more potholes since Covid-19. While we sat and waited for the pandemic to be over, up came the pothole pandemic.

Bring out the repair crews every night in the North, in the South, in the East and in the West of Trinidad. Leave out Tobago—their roadways are always in excellent condition; and in any event, Mr Augustine will make it his duty to see about that.

The pavements where people walk are in dire need of repairs—in particular, in the capital city of Port of Spain. What a disgrace our capital is in! I love my country, indeed. I recently returned home from Europe, where the roadways are smooth like a baby’s bum. Excuse the pun.

Please also repair the potholes in the Queen’s Park Savannah, where our people go with their children to walk, bike and enjoy the beautiful green space. Fix it, nah!

And to all the drivers of T&T—please use your indicators so that those behind you, those at the side of you and those in front of you can understand which way you are going. And for those drivers who leave their indicators on for long periods of time, please pay attention. Accidents can be avoided. I love my country and my people.

Caroline Williams

Morvant

Questions that will not be silenced

Questions that will not be silenced

DESPITE various legal groups and experts having rubbished his sub judice defence for staying silent on the Nelson affair, it would be surprising if Attorney General Reginald Armour were to suddenly change course and address the many questions about the Government’s actions in this scandalous case. More likely, he, along with the key government figures involved will continue to avoid the entire issue in the hope that it will soon blow over and go away. Given the seriousness of the matters involved, however, it will be an absolute dereliction of duty for responsible voices not to speak out and demand answers.

Test squad picks: lip service to change

After the World Cup catastrophe, the pending resignation of coach Simmons gave a ray of hope that things will begin to change. But with its selection of the Test squad to play in Australia, Cricket West Indies has made it clear it only gives lip service to change, and Simmons was made the fall guy. So, what could have been different?

For starters why is Gudakesh Motie not in the squad to Australia? What more does this young man have to do to get selected? Given that there are no specialist spinners in the team, one cannot argue that someone else was chosen. And Motie’s inclusion would have provided scope for him to further hone his skills.

Skirting around the Nelson allegations

Is Vincent Nelson, KC, some kind of weird masochist who, among other things, is prepared to implicate himself in criminal activity, ruin his career, and risk going to prison, because he hates Messrs Anand Ramlogan and Gerald Ramdeen so much—for whatever reason, or for no reason at all—that he is resolute in his determination to fabricate evidence against them, in order to tarnish their reputations, and get them to serve prison sentences?

Two languages

Two languages

So, my man Trevor Noah is leaving The Daily Show. He has been the host since 2015 when he took over after Jon Stewart. I think ­Trevor has become tired of the time limitations of the show. With the large time commitment for filming, he has had to curtail his travel to South Africa (where he is originally from), and he has had to do fewer stand-up comedy shows on the road and in different countries. At least those are the ­reasons he has given.

Trevor did not speak to me about it before making this decision and I am not happy with the new plan. He also has been rumoured to be dating Dua Lipa. What is up with that? What does she have that I do not have?—aside from being famous, talented, more attractive, slightly younger and has a fitter body. Not asking my permission before making a major life decision and now dating some hottie behind my back. Not cool, Trevor, not cool.

Government is the problem, not the solution

Many people criticise the failings of government and, as a solution, propose more government. This is like trying to treat heart disease by making people eat more processed and sugary foods.

The fact is, the inefficiencies of government are features, not bugs—ie, they are built into the system. Yet one former government minister writes, “Many commentators distinguish between management in the private and public sectors. The distinction is false.”

Psychological support for the protective services

With the current rounds of collective bargaining for protective services (police, fire, prisons), I wonder if considerations for psychological/counselling services are being built in to the discussions. After all, the State has responsibility for the well-being of these categories of employees.

I often hear about counselling being given to victims of domestic and school violence. I would like to know about the length of time, frequency and resources devoted to such therapy.

