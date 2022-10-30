Driving is no longer any fun in Trinidad. It is a nightmare! If you don’t own an SUV, it’s a real nightmare.
Will those who we put in charge of maintenance of our country take a serious look at our roadways and those broken pavements? Please send out your pothole crews during the late evening hours to repair the roads in our capital city!
Many people fall on the broken pavements. You may not be aware. They simply walk away in pain, without any redress. (This could never happen outside T&T.)
Please! It is unbearable for everyone in Trinidad. We are fed up. Driving everywhere, except on the highways, is like driving on an obstacle course.
Government is talking about more vaccines! And there are even more potholes since Covid-19. While we sat and waited for the pandemic to be over, up came the pothole pandemic.
Bring out the repair crews every night in the North, in the South, in the East and in the West of Trinidad. Leave out Tobago—their roadways are always in excellent condition; and in any event, Mr Augustine will make it his duty to see about that.
The pavements where people walk are in dire need of repairs—in particular, in the capital city of Port of Spain. What a disgrace our capital is in! I love my country, indeed. I recently returned home from Europe, where the roadways are smooth like a baby’s bum. Excuse the pun.
Please also repair the potholes in the Queen’s Park Savannah, where our people go with their children to walk, bike and enjoy the beautiful green space. Fix it, nah!
And to all the drivers of T&T—please use your indicators so that those behind you, those at the side of you and those in front of you can understand which way you are going. And for those drivers who leave their indicators on for long periods of time, please pay attention. Accidents can be avoided. I love my country and my people.
Caroline Williams
Morvant