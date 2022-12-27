Pounding noise from QPCC on Boxing Day

All on precious holidays, enjoy the serenity, peace be with you.
Surely the Queen’s Park Cricket Club must be aware of the booming bass emanating from there now at 12.24 p.m. on December 26, 2022, Boxing Day.
Why, why must it be this loud to disturb an entire neighbourhood, resounding through our homes and chests?
Are we in for a multitude of horrors with ignorant authorities allowing excessive noise at party events? On top of crime?
Things remain the same over time and we continue to be ruled by lawless societies.
The authorities who can continue to wield the destructive hand of power and not listen to the citizens of our island.
Hence disgruntled citizens at all levels rebel in some way or another, either by the “pen or sword”. In this case no longer the “sword”.
What chaos continues to reign, if laws are not upheld, we continue to be ravaged by lawlessness.
Chandra Lee Kong
St Clair/Woodbrook