Pounding noise from QPCC on Boxing Day

All on precious holidays, enjoy the serenity, peace be with you.

Surely the Queen’s Park Cricket Club must be aware of the booming bass emanating from there now at 12.24 p.m. on December 26, 2022, Boxing Day.

Why, why must it be this loud to disturb an entire neighbourhood, resounding through our homes and chests?

Are we in for a multitude of horrors with ignorant authorities allowing excessive noise at party events? On top of crime?

Things remain the same over time and we continue to be ruled by lawless societies.

The authorities who can continue to wield the destructive hand of power and not listen to the citizens of our island.

Hence disgruntled citizens at all levels rebel in some way or another, either by the “pen or sword”. In this case no longer the “sword”.

What chaos continues to reign, if laws are not upheld, we continue to be ravaged by lawlessness.

Chandra Lee Kong

St Clair/Woodbrook

Clarity needed on CIF

Clarity needed on CIF

Next month, over 6,000 unitholders of the CLICO Investment Fund (CIF) are scheduled to start receiving the proceeds from the redemption of their investments in the Fund.

Established in 2012, the CIF was part of an innovative plan, initiated under the People’s Partnership administration, to bail out investors in what came to be known as the Short-Term Investment Products (STIPs) sold by CLICO and British American Trinidad.

Well said, Justice Seepersad

As chairman of the Equal Opportunity Commission, it was most heartening to read and reflect on the powerful message delivered by the Honourable Mr Justice Frank Seepersad.

I consider the message in that article on his call for reconciliation between races to be most timely in a period of our national life when we are faced with a number of challenges that can potentially undermine and diminish the advancements we have achieved since our Independence in 1962.

Poor conditions at senior citizens homes

While the United National Congress is making points about children’s homes in T&T, there is also the issue of senior citizens homes.

Many of the private senior citizens homes are left unguarded by the authorities. The Opposition and the present administrative should pay close attention to what is going on in the private senior citizens homes.

Dutch apology did not go far enough

The following statement is issued by Prof Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice-Chancellor of The University of the West Indies, and chairman of the Caricom Reparations Commission, in response to an apology for African enslavement issued by Prime Minister Mark Rutte on behalf of The Kingdom of the Netherlands on December 19, 2022

Go, Madam President, go

Whereas I note that the term of Her Excellency will end in January 2023 and the Electoral College will meet to elect a new President, it goes without saying that already this does not augur well for a happy new year.

Quite aside from the rumour that a serving politician may step down and seek such election, which will only be met with the loudest chorus of dissent and disgust ever heard in the Caribbean, with the exception of Haiti, I do not expect anything but acute political discord, animosity, political partisanship and mudslinging of the highest order.

Be that as it may, I would be among the first to say goodbye to Her Excellency.