What began as a student protest against Canadian interests in Port of Spain on February 26, 1970, rapidly evolved into a national movement that sparked the 1970 Black Revolution and triggered profound change in the economy and society of Trinidad and Tobago.
It had been seven and a half years since the country took possession of the formal instruments of Independence with the promise that every creed and race would find an equal place. However, the boundless faith with which the masses had embraced the promise of a more fair and equal society with opportunity for all had lost its fizz. The expectation that political Independence would free the society of the inequities of the colonial socio-economic strictures and structures remained unfulfilled, breeding anger and frustration. The national mood reflected the demand for an end to discrimination and racism against Africans which was so succinctly captured in the term ”Black Power” popularised in the United States by Trinidad and Tobago’s Stokely Carmichael, rechristened Kwame Ture.
The UWI students whose actions touched the nation’s raw nerve in February 1970 succeeded in catalysing the seething longing for change throughout the country and transformed disaffection into a people’s revolution.
With the cry “Power to the people” and “Indians and Africans Unite”, they launched an assault on the citadels of unjust power, in the process forcing a programme of change that broke barriers of race, colour and class; created jobs in marginalised areas; reconfigured the financial sector to make it more accessible to the small man and woman; nationalised the commanding heights of the economy to retain a greater share of the nation’s wealth; expanded the co-operative sector; and brought youth into Parliament, among other things.