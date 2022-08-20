What began as a student protest against Canadian interests in Port of Spain on February 26, 1970, rapidly evolved into a national movement that sparked the 1970 Black Revolution and triggered profound change in the economy and society of Trinidad and Tobago.

It had been seven and a half years since the country took possession of the formal instruments of Independence with the promise that every creed and race would find an equal place. However, the boundless faith with which the masses had embraced the promise of a more fair and equal society with opportunity for all had lost its fizz. The expectation that political Independence would free the society of the inequities of the colonial socio-economic strictures and structures remained unfulfilled, breeding anger and frustration. The national mood reflected the demand for an end to discrimination and racism against Africans which was so succinctly captured in the term ”Black Power” popularised in the United States by Trinidad and Tobago’s Stokely Carmichael, rechristened Kwame Ture.

The UWI students whose actions touched the nation’s raw nerve in February 1970 succeeded in catalysing the seething longing for change throughout the country and transformed disaffection into a people’s revolution.

With the cry “Power to the people” and “Indians and Africans Unite”, they launched an assault on the citadels of unjust power, in the process forcing a programme of change that broke barriers of race, colour and class; created jobs in marginalised areas; reconfigured the financial sector to make it more accessible to the small man and woman; nationalised the commanding heights of the economy to retain a greater share of the nation’s wealth; expanded the co-operative sector; and brought youth into Parliament, among other things.

And so it has come to pass

No, no, Mr ­Jacob, acting Commissioner of Police, you cannot expect us to be patient and bear with the police in tackling crime.

During the 20 years of these weekly columns, violent crime, particularly murder and the impunity with which it is committed, has been a high-profile subject.

Killing of Hope

It is impossible to miss the symbolism in the murder of a ­girl-child named Hope in this season of hopelessness against the advancing forces of murder and mayhem.

The killing of seven-year-old McKenzie Hope Rechia stands out from the gang crimes that put two children in the hospital last week. Hope, as she was called by the family, lost her life in shockingly ­bizarre circumstances which indicate she was murdered by a relative who ­confessed a few hours later to an imam. On confirming the child’s death, he called in the police.

‘India’s moment’

Last Monday, the world’s largest democracy reached the milestone of 75 years as an independent nation.

In 1947, India was the world’s sixth-largest economy but dropped to 12th by 1990 as it remained essentially socialist for its first 43 years, with the state domi­nating the economy. But starting in the ’90s under Prime Minister Narasimha Rao, India adopted the reform movement of the Washington Consensus being pushed throughout the developing world, including Trinidad and Tobago. Room was being created for the private sector, local and foreign, to lead the charge for economic growth.

Power to the people

Need for integrated transportation and physical development policy

I have reviewed the recent article by Dr Rae Furlonge and the response by the Minister of Works and Transport, and would like to suggest that a missing dimension of this discussion is the lack of integration and coordination of various policies affecting physical and infrastructural development in Trinidad and Tobago, and especially between various dimensions of transportation policy.

Winning hearts and minds

A call to my ­grandnephew, Devon La Tou­che, a library assistant at the Beetham Gardens Community Library (BGCL) and the Joint Community Service Centre in Gonzales, on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, led to two ­instructive days.