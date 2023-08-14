Last Friday marked the conclusion of Trinidad and Tobago’s hosting of the Commonwealth Youth Games 2023.
For many who had the privilege of attending or viewing the Games, there were several successes. The first success was the athletes, all of whom not only trained rigorously before the Games, but also provided the entertainment and thrill that spectators were all able to enjoy.
Special mention must be made of the local athletes, whose training and efforts tripled Trinidad and Tobago’s medal count. Another success was the numerous volunteers, hundreds of whom answered the call to aid organisers and also sacrificed time from their own lives to contribute to the Games.
The organising committee led by the president, Ms Diane Henderson, and chaired by Mr Douglas Camacho, faced the daunting logistical challenge of hosting games on a twin isle, something which was never done before. Despite this, they delivered games that were worthwhile and, ultimately, successful. Perhaps, the most debatable of successes exists within the realm of politics.
Despite the disgruntlement that has and continues to exist between the THA and the Central Government, particularly between Dr Keith Rowley and Mr Farley Augustine, both parties were able to execute their plans successfully, albeit with some hiccups.
The THA’s ability to follow through with its decision to move the beach volleyball facility from Pigeon Point to Black Rock, whilst being contentious, showed that the THA certainly could make decisions in its own interest.
The Government of T&T, in addition to the Minister of Sport and Community Development, Ms Shamfa Cudjoe, must also receive praise not only for supporting the bid of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee, but also for providing the financial support needed for the hosting of the Games.
The upgrading of the Hasely Crawford Stadium requires special praise, as its previous neglect by successive governments made it stand out as a national embarrassment. Praise must also be given to the former People’s Partnership (PP) government, which constructed stadia such as the National Aquatic Centre and National Velodrome. Their actions enabled Trinbago 2023 to possess a world-class sporting infrastructure.
As with most successes, there were some failures and areas of weakness. One such area was in the turnout of supporters for the Games. Some events such as track and field and swimming stood out because of the large number of people who attended.
There was a modest crowd for the cycling, which was somewhat pleasing considering the popularity of other sports in Trinidad and Tobago. Despite this, those in attendance still offered rapturous applause.
The attendance of the games in Tobago will not be commented on due to my inability to attend games there. Hence, it can be said that the public’s attendance was a “mixed bag”.
On one hand, Trinbago supporters provided some of the most thunderous support, yet there were numerous empty seats. The Ministry of Sport and Community Development should, therefore, continue to make an effort to support all national bodies for sports and encourage the public to attend.
The only other significant weakness was, ironically, the infrastructure. Though places like Shaw Park, Tobago, have received praise from the Commonwealth Games Federation head Dame Louise Martin, some facilities, particularly the National Swimming Centre, had some rusted seats and steel beams. One can only hope this will be addressed in the future.
Nonetheless, the Games were undoubtedly a success, which must be heralded and given the praise to which it rightfully deserves.