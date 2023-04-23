It was about half a century ago, but I remember it as though it were yesterday.

We had been to the cinema, then went for ice cream at the then-popular Dairies Restaurant on Phillip Street.

As we were walking towards the car, I observed a crime in progress, drew it to the attention of my date, and suggested we report it at the nearest police station.

He was adamant that we should not get involved.

One week later, and 40 miles away, he became a victim of the identical crime. Though sympathetic to the loss he had suffered, I thought it poetic justice.

One week ago, I was on the same street and observed what I thought might be history repeating itself.

Grateful for the invention of cellphones, which made me not dependent on anyone to drive me to a police station to report my suspicions, I dialled 999.

I received a recording that my call would be answered. The recording was repeated at least eight times. As we got to the lighthouse, I shut off my phone, grateful it had not been a murder in progress.

About two years ago, around 8.15 a.m., I had called 999 and reported that there was a naked man walking on Park Street and towards Sacred Heart Girls’ RC School.

A live officer took my report. I received a return call around 1 p.m. that day. The caller asked me if I had made a report earlier. I confirmed I had. He then asked me if I thought the man was still there.

I am praying for the Commissioner of Police.

God help you, Commissioner.

Senator Hazel

Thompson-Ahye

Praying for the police commissioner

