Preferential treatment for foreigners?

I write in defence of many of my fellow Trinbagonians who share my sentiments that we are generally a caring, loving and law-abiding people, save and except the few who choose to propagate mayhem and murder in our beloved country.

It is unfortunate when some persons in this society can refer to Trinbagonians as “mindless, uncaring zombies”.

As a matter of fact, I live in a certain area in Central Trinidad where there are more Venezuelans than Trinidadians, and I can tell you these Venezuelans are, by no stretch of the imagination, “suffering”.

I observe, with disgust, the blatant disregard for the laws of our land by these Venezuelans. During this time of “lockdown”, most Trinidadians are inside their homes and are afraid to venture outside after 8 p.m., but these Venezuelans are up and down the streets all hours of the night, congregating and partying.

Not to mention foreign ­exchange: we Trinbagonians have to make countless treks to the bank to obtain a very insignificant amount of foreign ­exchange, but if you are a Venezuelan there seems to be no shortage at all, as they get it with ease to send back to their country.

There are many Trinbagonians living in absolute squalor, a very small number are highlighted in our local news, apparently unknown to the politicians, yet it seems that these foreigners have succeeded in obtaining preferential treatment.

Mr Prime Minister, this country has paid its dues, the Venezuelans should be sent back as soon as the year expires. It is high time you seek the interest of the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, especially in this tragic economic downturn. Charity begins at home.

Lisa Lopez

Cunupia

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Neither bullied nor distracted

Neither bullied nor distracted

Shooting the messenger has clearly become a rite of passage for governments under pressure in the final year of their term.

We see no other explanation for yesterday’s unwarranted attack on the media by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his offensive declaration that there is no independent media house in this country.

Bye-bye Bouterse in Suriname?

Bye-bye Bouterse in Suriname?

IN Suriname, Monday’s Eid public holiday was also election day. By yesterday — three days on from the poll — there was still no official result. Disputes broke out over the counting process. But it looks like a bloody nose for Desi Bouterse, who has dominated Surinamese politics for just over 40 years.

Coronavirus and climate change

Coronavirus and climate change

Human beings respond well to a crisis that is familiar, especially if it is also imminent. They don’t do nearly as well when the threat is unfamiliar and still apparently quite distant. Consider our response to the current coronavirus threat.

Let our scientists lead the way

Since March 13 when schools were shut down due to the discovery of the first Covid-19 case, we have looked towards our Government for sound leadership during this life-altering and daunting period.

It’s blatant bullying by the US

What is the main objective of the Rio Treaty? In a nutshell, it is a mutual defence pact whereby in the event that a member state is attacked, militarily, by a country that is not a member of the Rio Treaty, the other signatories to the pact will come to the defence, militarily, of that member state.

Preferential treatment for foreigners?

I write in defence of many of my fellow Trinbagonians who share my sentiments that we are generally a caring, loving and law-abiding people, save and except the few who choose to propagate mayhem and murder in our beloved country.