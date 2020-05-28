Preferential treatment for foreigners?

I write in defence of many of my fellow Trinbagonians who share my sentiments that we are generally a caring, loving and law-abiding people, save and except the few who choose to propagate mayhem and murder in our beloved country.
It is unfortunate when some persons in this society can refer to Trinbagonians as “mindless, uncaring zombies”.
As a matter of fact, I live in a certain area in Central Trinidad where there are more Venezuelans than Trinidadians, and I can tell you these Venezuelans are, by no stretch of the imagination, “suffering”.
I observe, with disgust, the blatant disregard for the laws of our land by these Venezuelans. During this time of “lockdown”, most Trinidadians are inside their homes and are afraid to venture outside after 8 p.m., but these Venezuelans are up and down the streets all hours of the night, congregating and partying.
Not to mention foreign exchange: we Trinbagonians have to make countless treks to the bank to obtain a very insignificant amount of foreign exchange, but if you are a Venezuelan there seems to be no shortage at all, as they get it with ease to send back to their country.
There are many Trinbagonians living in absolute squalor, a very small number are highlighted in our local news, apparently unknown to the politicians, yet it seems that these foreigners have succeeded in obtaining preferential treatment.
Mr Prime Minister, this country has paid its dues, the Venezuelans should be sent back as soon as the year expires. It is high time you seek the interest of the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, especially in this tragic economic downturn. Charity begins at home.
Lisa Lopez
Cunupia