I feel sorry for hunter Gary Watche (“Why no ease-up for hunters, hunting dogs?”, Express, November 3).
I share your frustration. Not to mention, your poor dogs, which must be kept in kennels and not allowed to play in the yard like other dogs.
The thing that puzzles me, though, is referring to hunting as a sport.
According to the dictionary, a sport is “an activity involving physical exertion and skill in which an individual or team competes against another or others for entertainment”.
Who exactly are you competing against? Agouti? Lappe?—assuming there are any left.
Do they find being chased by dogs and being shot at entertaining?
Is the object of the exercise to prove how good you are against them?
Or maybe you need to feed your family, who may be tired of roti and pelau.
But wouldn’t it be better to preserve our endangered wildlife for them to enjoy?
What about eco-tourism, which can provide employment and bring in much-needed foreign exchange?
What else do we have to offer visitors?
But, then again, it’s all about you, isn’t it?
If Covid is spoiling your fun, you have my deepest condolences.
G Barrow
via e-mail