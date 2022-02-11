Pan has lost one of its foremost pioneers/inventors/innovators with the December 2021 passing of Anthony Williams—a man who did endless for pan and led his band, The Pan Am North Stars Steelband, to musical heights during the sixties.

Far too much of pan’s history is not properly documented and seems only kept alive in bars, rum shops and liming spots, where positions are often-times vigorously taken depending on which cardinal points of the island each participant originates.

We need to do much better than that and could take examples from the Europeans who ensure their inventors/innovators are documented so as to ensure remembrance; the inventor Adolphe Sax with the saxophone being one such example.

I wish to single out Anthony Williams’ innovation of the order of notes on the tenor pan, where notes are placed in a cycle of fourths and fifths.

It is on record where Williams introduced this formation together with his grooving of divisions on the steel drum in the pattern of a spider’s web.

He also explained the mathematical musical formulae he used to arrive at the cycle of fourths and fifths.

This formation has given that style tenor pan universal musical appeal, and has made it the most sought after instrument in schools and universities wherever pan is taught.

I humbly appeal to Pan Trinbago, the Tuners Guild and all the bands that use the fourth and fifths tenor pan that we should make a start to properly associate our innovators with their innovations, and we should begin by calling tenor pans tuned in fourths and fifths formation “DRAW tenors”.

By so doing, we would be leading the way in acknowledging the great innovator Anthony Williams, thus ensuring his name is preserved with that of the instrument.

David Maunday

Belmont

