President must explain

Democracy is an aspiration, not an achievement. It is a work in progress, not a finished product. A people can never be fully satisfied with the status of their democracy so long as humans interact with one another.
Scientists are discovering that human beings are still evolving. We are therefore still essentially in a state of development. The changes that are occurring as we live will necessitate modifications in our preferences and priorities, which will of necessity impact our interactions. A consequence of that will be the difference in the way we view and relate to one another.
The evidence is there to see. Years ago it was almost a given that race was a major determinant of voting patterns. That is not so in present times. An Afro-Trinidadian is as likely to be a supporter of the UNC as an Indo-Trinidadian is to support the PNM. Or, as is just as likely, may well reject them both.
The evidence is clear, if one takes the time to examine the parliamentary teams. The Indos are as vociferous in support of their Afro leader as the Afros are in support of their Indo leader.
Because of the evolution of both culture and politics, priorities will change and gradually the society will come to the realisation that there is really little difference between us, and that what was once unacceptable is now the norm.
The net result is likely to be that persons who now rant against the attempt to impeach the President may see nothing wrong with the principle that every leader should be made to account for his/her actions, and that no office is inviolate.
The attempt to portray the motion in the Electoral College to call the President to account as an effort to remove the President is disingenuous and dishonest. No officeholder should be exempt from respectful examination, and the right to question can in no way be interpreted as disrespectful or bringing the office into disrepute.
There were clear missteps along the way, some attributable to Her Excellency. It cannot be excusable that blatant errors are overlooked because of the holder of the office.
The President owes it to the nation to explain the part played in the mix-up by the Office of the President and what steps have been put in place to ensure this does not happen again.
It is the least that can be expected by the citizens of the country.
Karan Mahabirsingh