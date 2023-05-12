Just as I predicted, this President will bring the office into odium. I had chided her for being way too political, and stated in no uncertain terms that on the basis of her non-achievement(s), with the exception of service to the PNM, she was well below the calibre of presidency expected from the citizens.

After so many years in limbo, the watered-­down Procurement Act was proclaimed, as was the Revenue Authority, under her hand. So it was no surprise to see madness like $800,000 for a missing file, millions on appeals and appeals and millions paid to attorneys for failed actions of the State, giving millions to private attorneys while filing a weak case, filing no case or just throwing the State’s hands in the air.

It’s because there is no regulation on the procurement of legal and accounting services under the boneless Procurement Act, they can spend and spend and spend. Correct me if I’m wrong, apologists for the PNM like brothers Ancil Kirby and attorney Kareem Marcelle.

Now the President outdoes even my lowest expectations by presenting silk to her husband and brother and other allies of the PNM, no apologies to not-so-­Independent Senator Vieira. How can one not expect scepticism when the attorney who represents the Prime Minister as well as stands down an opinion to challenge an award of damages to an oil company is a known friend of the Prime Minister? Of course, this attorney who let Malcolm Jones off the hook and made Petrotrin the fall guy would find favour with the Cabinet. How much more biased can you get?

In her attempts to deny that she had anything to do with it, the President emphasises that it was the Government’s (Cabinet’s) choice. And this is the point she misses: it is because the Cabinet decided that there are so many PNM favourites in there—people who have openly done the bidding of the PNM. No surprise that certain friends and family were awarded/rewarded.

This is just as bad as when Patrick Manning appointed his wife, Hazel; apparently they didn’t check the word “nepotism”.

Madam President, you have really disappointed and let down the nation. If the Cabinet said, well let’s give Brian Lara silk or a room at Whitehall for his hurt and pain at the crime, would you sign off? Don’t answer that... shame.

Linda Capildeo

St James

