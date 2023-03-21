On Monday, T&T inaugurated our seventh President. Christine Kangaloo officially took over from Paula-Mae Weekes. Madam Weekes—thanks for your service, from a grateful T&T.
Madam Kangaloo acted as President during Madam Weekes’ term in office. The experience is there. Madam Kangaloo started as an opposition senator in 2001.
There are those in T&T who are never convinced with appointments made. They are perpetual critics. No one is ever competent for them. So far, who was our best President of T&T?
President Kangaloo, I want to wish you well. You have my support. You will do this. God bless you. God bless our nation.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town