Press freedom at risk

The People’s National Movement got it fragmentarily correct when the leader of the PNM Tobago Council, Ancil Dennis, expressed concern that freedom of the press was at risk.
According to newspaper reports referencing a morning show on Channel 5, one of the hosts, Deryck Braithwaite, apologised for calling for Chief Secretary Farley Augustine to demit office. But the following day, Dennis claimed “the owners of the establishment are politically biased against the PNM...” but not so to other chief secretaries, clearly referring to the non-PNM current office holder.
The PNM has been trying to control the narrative from the onset of our Independence. But even international organisation RSF (Reporters Without Borders), whose index measures freedom of the press around the world, stated in 2019, “The proposed amendments to Trinidad and Tobago’s Freedom of Information Act, which would stifle the very freedom the law was built to protect, are not in the public’s interest.
We believe it is, however, in the public’s interest for Parliament to reject this proposal.” The PNM wanted to amend the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to significantly increase the Government’s response time.
According to the United Nations, “It is exactly to counter these critical situations and threats that press freedom, the safety of journalists, and access to information take centre stage. The right to freedom of expression, enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, is a prerequisite and a driver to the enjoyment of all other human rights.”
Where was Ancil Dennis, the nascent champion of press freedom, when the PNM excoriated anyone who dared challenge them? Is there one set of rules for the PNM and another for everyone else? I hope the RSF does not take press freedom in T&T at face value based on local reporters’ views.
They need unbiased boots on the ground to talk to aware people, not insiders whom the PNM hired. Why would any of these journalists bite the hand that feeds them?
I invite them to get the real scoop by talking to people like me who have been impacted by what is laughingly called freedom of the press in T&T.
Therefore, I invite all journalists and even politicians who have fled these shores for safe harbours elsewhere to contact me so that we can expose this Government to the international community.
Let’s publish a website, or a Facebook and other social media pages, to expose the truth about press freedom in T&T.
Rex Chookolingo