Pressing homeless issue

Homelessness is a pressing issue that demands attention. Neglecting it leads to people sleeping on the streets, drug problems, unsanitary conditions and the spread of diseases.
Adequate investment in homeless housing is crucial as recognised by many First World countries. However, Trinidad and Tobago has repeatedly postponed addressing this problem, resulting in a growing population of homeless individuals each year.
Swift action is necessary to prevent further escalation and provide support to those in need. Effective use of public funds can make a significant difference in combating homelessness and its associated challenges.