Homelessness is a pressing issue that demands attention. Neglecting it leads to people sleeping on the streets, drug problems, unsanitary conditions and the spread of diseases.

Adequate investment in homeless hou­sing is crucial as recognised by many First World countries. However, Trinidad and Tobago has repeatedly postponed addressing this problem, resulting in a growing population of homeless individuals each year.

Swift action is necessary to prevent further escalation and provide support to those in need. Effective use of public funds can make a significant difference in combating homelessness and its associated challenges.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pressing homeless issue

Homelessness is a pressing issue that demands attention. Neglecting it leads to people sleep…