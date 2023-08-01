Pressure after pressure

From the People National Movement’s (PNM) last campaign slogan, “We love you so we take good care of you”, in reality the PNM hasn’t taken care of its supporters at all, and the sentiment on the ground for the local government election is a strong disappointment and dissatisfaction over the PNM’s performance.
They have repeated this slogan over and over again, “We love you so we take good care of you”, but it seems only the PNM has a plan to keep you in poverty.
We love you so because we can fool you so, we can fool you to vote for us again and again, where our own people like our own families and our own close relatives can live well and where you and your families can continue to suffer.
Look at all the things that we have seen to come in our lifetime to affect us since 2015:
• Food inflation and grocery prices gone crazy;
• They raises fuel prices four times;
• They took away the fuel subsidy;
• They closed down Petrotrin;
• They sold the diesel desulfurisation plant for cheap to their friends and financiers;
• They closed down Caroni;
• They now focus on buying fuel from abroad and to spot-buy fuel (spot fuel markets are where gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other commodities get a physical price tag. You call it “spot” because you negotiate for the fuel “on the spot”);
• They make us pay seven per cent online taxes;
• They applied a 40-per cent duty on apples and grapes.
Many commentators, including this Government, are always quick to blame the owners of supermarkets for price gouging.
What they never tell you is that many food items are subject to 20-per cent duty and 12.5 per cent-VAT, too. So every time the cost of goods increases, the duties and VAT are now payable on higher values, causing much higher prices at the supermarket.
If they loved us so, they would have amended the rates of duties and taxes to keep them in line with the dollar value of what was previously actually the cost of the goods.
This has, in fact, been done in many other countries to ease the burden on their citizens, but not under the PNM.
The PNM has been campaigning that the main issue of the local government election this year will be local government reform. It is so ironic that same line was touted when they were elected in 2015.
We are now eight years later and they are singing the same song they sang in 2015. If nothing has been achieved so far, how can anyone believe the local government will be reformed anytime soon?
The slogan that their “Promises Never Materialise” under the PNM seems to be true. Prior to 2010, in every year in the annual budget leading up to 2010, there would be talk about the construction of a highway from San Fernando to Point Fortin and, secondly, the construction of the Point Fortin hospital.
This became a recurring decimal as part of the annual budget speech for many, many years. Then the Government changed and it was the UNC that put it into action and commenced these projects.
When I was a very young child, the Caroni Arena dam was being constructed and the tagline at the time was “we turning on the pressure in ’79”. Well, let’s fast forward to 2023—44 years later. We have not seen that water pressure yet. In fact, all we see is all kinds of other pressure and bone-dry taps, too.
The population continues to receive pressure after pressure under this Government because they love us so!
Dr Neil Gosine
Port of Spain