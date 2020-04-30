Much has been written about the Guyana elections in the Trinidad and Tobago media. That situation will not end well. There is an internal rebellion in the ruling People’s National Congress-led coalition against the president David Granger. The president’s trusted lieutenant Joe Harmon and other PNC stalwarts have insisted that Granger be sworn in using fraud and force. But Granger has resisted, leading to a showdown in the party. Granger may not come out on top as he does not control all levers of power, like the disciplined forces and the party.
It is well known that Granger and Harmon were a close-knit team that came into government with an agreed agenda to repress the business sector and those in control of the independent media. But Harmon soon became a pragmatist, recognising the significance of private business in national development and role of the media. Defying Granger, he has been supporting big businesses. The hardcore faction of the PNC, led by Granger and the party’s chair, Volda Lawrence, are angry that Harmon teamed up with the business class and have cut down Harmon, removing him last week as director general of the office of the president.
Granger is casting blame for the March 2 election loss on Harmon and others when it was really his poor performance that led to the PNC defeat. His aloofness and absentee management were the cause for the party in the electoral predicament of having to resort to fraud to win. Harmon campaigned on every corner during the election unlike Granger who campaigned at national rallies. Unlike the president who was known to retire at 8 p.m., Harmon has been up very late at night.
Over the last four years, the country has performed poorly. Financial reserves fell into deficits. Harmon has saved the economy from total collapse by working closely with the business sector even though only a few businesses and the banks prospered. He was opposed to the two per cent royalty given to the government by Exxon on the contract.
President Granger is incensed that Harmon called a meeting to discuss succession planning. Had Granger taken advice and been sworn in, there would not have been need for a secret meeting to discuss his removal from office. Harmon feels that with the president ailing there should be succession planning. Since he was very close to Granger, it was natural that he should be the successor.
The president unjustifiably removed Harmon from his post in the office of the president and put him in charge of the anti-COVID-19 initiative, taking that power away from minister of health Volda Lawrence. Harmon has strong support from leading figures like Amna Ally, Roysdale Forde, James Bond, Mark Archer, Vincent Alexander, and other stalwarts who are leading the effort against the opposition being declared the victor. Some big business owners are also very supportive of Harmon with funds to guarantee that the PNC remains in government. Volda Lawrence is coming around to supporting Harmon because the president does not have her in mind as a successor. Also, Volda has been very critical of the president’s wife Sandra, telling friends that the president is allowing himself to be influenced by his wife who is harbouring a political agenda in exercising control over the government.
Shawn Simmons
via e-mail