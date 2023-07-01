By now, all students, teachers and parents must be fed up with the same old narratives every single SEA (Secondary Entrance Assessment) season, one of them being the concept of passing for “prestige schools”.
I, Kendell Karan of Chaguanas, a young man who is moving into the world of work, would like to bury this stupidity once and for all. Students of Trinidad and Tobago, there is no such thing as “prestige schools”. There are a lot of indices that put certain institutions above one another in terms of facilities, subject offerings and proximity to home, to name a few.
Scholarships are not an indicator of prestige schools; it just pays for tertiary education. Besides, scholarships were initially an opportunity for prospective students who have a high ceiling and simply can’t afford tertiary education. But now, scholarship money is actually reimbursement for investing in extra lessons.
Further, the concept and purpose of extra lessons is for extra time and attention to students who are struggling in certain subject areas, but now, every other child is attending some form of extra lessons to get ahead, even if they don’t need it to catch up in such secondary school.
Then again, these extra lessons are conducted by none other than secondary school teachers who aren’t always attached to the “prestige schools”. So if prestige school students are taking extra lessons—by paying $200 a month for two hours on an evening after school once a week—it begs the question: what goes on in prestige schools during official school hours that they have to go pay privately to learn the same curriculum that they are supposed to be learning in the secondary school by teachers attached to the Ministry of Education? Are extra lessons a racket? I cast no aspersions, but the opportunities are there for all in all institutions.
Then you have subject offerings which vary across disciplines. Take, for example, QRC, which is a so-called prestige school. QRC does not offer building and mechanical engineering drawing, environmental science, entrepreneurship, tourism, animation and digital media, and computer science at Sixth Form, which puts them at a disadvantage in four scholarship categories. At the general level, they don’t offer agricultural science, human and social biology, and office administration compared to other government secondary schools like those that do.
If you’re looking at facilities, you wouldn’t consider QRC prestigious judging by their sporting pavilion (cowshed) and cricket nets compared to other government secondary schools that have better. If other schools are so average, why do these schools import players to play for them (prestige) in various sports rather than try to elevate their school where they’ll be given first priority for being homegrown.
All schools have fights, the girls’ fights make the news but the boys’ fights stay hush-hush and usually end with a fist bump. All schools have bullies and bacchanal; this is Trinidad and Tobago, look at the adults in charge. We have moved past the age of doctor, lawyer and engineer a long, long time ago, and scholarships are being overhyped. We are now in the age of financial independence, living within your own means and having peace of mind.
Students, forge your own destiny, go at your own pace, and make the best of whatever hand of cards you’re dealt with. We all have our calling and strengths that will make us cross our individual hurdles and contribute to the development of Trinidad and Tobago in all sorts of ways. Life is what you make it, and be the hero in your own story. Congratulations to all SEA students!
Kendell Karan
Chaguanas