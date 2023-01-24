Prevent our youths from going astray

As I continue to be informed of events taking place in our country, I just cannot miss the fact that our youth are consistently leaving us and being taken away by the gun.

When you look at the murders and the age group, many of them are what I call “young people.” Also, with their involvement in gangs and criminal activity, our youths are in the thick of things. If you are a parent or have to care for children, teens, or young adults and they are going in the right direction, please be thankful for this.

I’ve witnessed enough tears and pain shared by the elderly and family members for a relative (a young person) who was murdered. Where did we go wrong is a question that has probably crossed our minds at some point?

Having said the above, I do not believe it is too late to do something about saving those who are swiftly going down the path of destruction. Please let us not come to the place where we throw our hands in the air and quit on them. If there is ever a time when we ought to fight for our future generation, the youths of our twin island, it is now. There is an enemy out there whose ambition is to destroy our future as a nation, hence the attack on those who have to carry the torch.

I implore our leaders to come up with new ways to assist those in need, diverting them from a life of crime and putting them on a better path. As a concerned citizen, let me say if something is not done in this area, we all can pay dearly in the future, even law-abiding citizens, for we are seeing what is taking place already in our twin islands.

Together, let us address the problem of so many of our youths going astray and having guns placed in their hands. In your community if you can just touch the life of one child that is a start. Again, I say it is not too late to change the course for many of them who are on the wrong road in life. Yes, with God’s help, we can.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Energising the energy sector

One of the most important annual conferences held in T&T comes to an end today at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, but not before a crucial announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that could have a fundamental effect on how this country attracts companies to explore and develop its oil and gas resources.

Dragon back in play

Dragon back in play

The decision by the United States government to grant a licence allowing Trinidad and Tobago to develop the Dragon gas field in Venezuelan territorial waters is a major win for T&T and Caricom.

It is a dramatic demonstration of what is possible when the region stands united.

This point was emphasised by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in announcing the decision yesterday when he acknowledged and thanked his Caricom colleagues one by one for their lobbying efforts which have now borne fruit.

Westminster system and our Constitution

People often use the phrase “Westminster system” without clarifying what they mean. Sometimes, it is a sort of pejorative and sometimes hinted at as a determinant.

Fresh air needed to resuscitate UNC

The question right now is not whether Roodal Moonilal has the charisma or is sufficiently iconic to be the leader the UNC (United National Congress) needs. What matters is causing a repeat of what happened in 2010.

You see, by that time and for some years before, it was widely felt that Basdeo Panday had already run out of high-octane premium gas and he was just making up numbers, going through the motion, by holding on to the party’s leadership.

Who scratched Israel Khan?

So after the recent furore, Ms Christine Kangaloo received the maximum votes (48) that she could have realistically expected. It would seem that none of the Independents were swayed by the antics of the Opposition and their supporters.

A total of 48 votes would suggest that the Government’s 22 sitting MPs, the 16 senators the President appointed on advice from the PM, the House Speaker and, most importantly and significantly, the nine Independent senators appointed by the honourable President vo­ted in favour of Ms Kangaloo—creating an overwhelming majority and an overwhelming victory.

Prevent our youths from going astray

As I continue to be informed of events taking place in our country, I just cannot miss the fact that our youth are consistently leaving us and being taken away by the gun.

When you look at the murders and the age group, many of them are what I call “young people.” Also, with their involvement in gangs and criminal activity, our youths are in the thick of things. If you are a parent or have to care for children, teens, or young adults and they are going in the right direction, please be thankful for this.