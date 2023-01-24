Prevent our youths from going astray

As I continue to be informed of events taking place in our country, I just cannot miss the fact that our youth are consistently leaving us and being taken away by the gun.
When you look at the murders and the age group, many of them are what I call “young people.” Also, with their involvement in gangs and criminal activity, our youths are in the thick of things. If you are a parent or have to care for children, teens, or young adults and they are going in the right direction, please be thankful for this.
I’ve witnessed enough tears and pain shared by the elderly and family members for a relative (a young person) who was murdered. Where did we go wrong is a question that has probably crossed our minds at some point?
Having said the above, I do not believe it is too late to do something about saving those who are swiftly going down the path of destruction. Please let us not come to the place where we throw our hands in the air and quit on them. If there is ever a time when we ought to fight for our future generation, the youths of our twin island, it is now. There is an enemy out there whose ambition is to destroy our future as a nation, hence the attack on those who have to carry the torch.
I implore our leaders to come up with new ways to assist those in need, diverting them from a life of crime and putting them on a better path. As a concerned citizen, let me say if something is not done in this area, we all can pay dearly in the future, even law-abiding citizens, for we are seeing what is taking place already in our twin islands.
Together, let us address the problem of so many of our youths going astray and having guns placed in their hands. In your community if you can just touch the life of one child that is a start. Again, I say it is not too late to change the course for many of them who are on the wrong road in life. Yes, with God’s help, we can.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan