In order to prevent another six-six tie in Tobago, it was only necessary to add one seat, making it 13.

Instead, either to increase the PNM chances of victory, or because superstition is deeply entrenched in the powers that be, they decided to split three PNM seats, making a total of 15 seats.

Now there are three parties in contention, so that a five-five-five outcome will still give a tie.

Ironically, 13 seats could only result in a tie if 13 or more parties contested. The simple way is usually the better way.

Len SA Ragoobir

Charlieville

