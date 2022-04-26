Prevention better than cure

It is a known fact that child abuse is not limited to homes, but also child daycare centres in T&T, and may be more rampant than reported in the media. In more recent times two of our nation’s children succumbed to brutal home beatings.
Local government, through the 14 municipal regions and the Tobago House of Assembly, have the opportunity to greatly assist in combating child abuse by way of periodic and impromptu visits to such homes and centres.
The central question is how much is being done at the community level, through these local institutions, in bringing a measure of relief to this worsening problem, which has saturated the national discourse for some time now. If the problem is worsening, clearly any initiatives in place.
It is not good enough to depend solely on the Children’s Authority or related governmental agencies to help solve this problem since it needs a more active and aggressive community approach. The 14 municipal regions in Trinidad and the THA in Tobago are sub-divided into small electoral districts, each represented by a councillor. Each councillor, along with a building inspector, a public health inspector and a municipal police officer can pay separate periodic and impromptu visits to daycare centres that fall within their respective jurisdiction, to familiarise themselves with the operators, staff and occupants, and to offer assistance and support if needed.
Furthermore, it should be made mandatory for such establishments to be registered and licensed with the local authority; and whenever an application is to be made for an annual renewal of licences, these applications should be accompanied by a recommendation from the councillor, along with favourable reports from the building inspection, public health and municipal police departments belonging to each of the 14 regions and the THA for the consideration of the Council and the Assembly. Should these reports contradict one another, then most likely something is amiss and the respective application should be deferred for further investigation and consideration.
Those daycare centres that are currently operating that are not registered and licensed should be inspected and made to comply with the necessary approved standards, or face immediate closure.
There is sufficient legislation to combat the violence perpetrated against our children. What is also clearly needed to solve the problem as it relates to child abuse in the home is to address the lack of the human resource element to tackle it. There is a dire need for an infusion of many more trained social workers into the already overburdened system.
What is now urgently required is the adoption of “the prevention is better than cure” approach along the lines of mitigation as well, by placing more of these trained social workers in the field to detect the abuse, and therefore take the necessary precautionary measures in order to minimise such occurrences, bearing in mind child abuse is not only limited to poor but rich homes as well.
What is of paramount importance is a civic-minded and alert citizen response to such situations wherever it rears its ugly head, in the daycare centres, schools, homes, neighbourhoods, villages and towns, as well as the posh areas in the country, by reporting such known incidents to the relevant authorities and call-in hotlines for rescue action to be undertaken. An education and sensitisation drive needs to be mounted.
Rishi Lakhan