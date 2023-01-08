Prevention of NCDs requires national effort

I was pleased to read that the Ministry of Health will begin a number of initiatives in 2023 to reduce the prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The current NCD crisis requires much greater involvement by the health authorities and the wider society. The Minister also urged the public to lead healthy lifestyles.
However, there is an urgent need for public discussion on possible policy measures that can help to address the NCD crisis, for example, front of package warning labels, national dietary guidelines, and a National Childhood Obesity Prevention Programme.
However, tackling NCDs meaningfully must also become a significant concern of other entities.
Here are three approaches for consideration in fighting NCDs in which other groups in the society can be involved:
lenlisting the support of faith-based leaders to give much more attention to an increase of health education programmes for their membership and the community
lencouraging companies to give specific attention to employee wellness programmes
lencouraging stakeholders in education to support the introduction of a module on NCDs at the Sixth Form and first year university levels as a workshop activity that is not for credit.
The time has come for NCD prevention to be on the front burner in Trinidad and Tobago.
Ian Green
Couva