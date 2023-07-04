Pride support an election promise?

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar recently said the UNC would form a union with women, children and the LBGTQI community for the upcoming local government election.
It was reported that a small group of the LBGTQI community gathered on the San Fernando Hill for the annual flag-raising celebration of Pride Month in T&T, but there was no mention of the Opposition Leader or any member of her flock in attendance at this auspicious occasion.
If there was honest intent to form a union, you would have expected visual and vocal support to be forthcoming from the UNC.
Or, was this just another election promise?
S Noel
California