Pride support an election promise?

Opposition Leader Kamla ­Persad-Bissessar recently said the UNC would form a union with women, children and the LBGTQI community for the upcoming local government election.

It was reported that a small group of the LBGTQI community gathered on the San Fernando Hill for the annual flag-raising celebration of Pride Month in T&T, but there was no ­mention of the Opposition Leader or any member of her flock in attendance at this auspicious occasion.

If there was honest intent to form a union, you would have expected visual and vocal support to be forthcoming from the UNC.

Or, was this just another election promise?

S Noel

California

Trinity’s mesage was one of exclusion and hatred

After a long day of work, I decided to enjoy the nice weather outside on my deck. I checked the messages on my phone, and I was surprised and disheartened by what I found.

I saw a photo of nine boys peering through a small window. I was struck by their appearance—all neatly dressed in white shirts, black pants, and with their hair neatly braided peering into a cathedral.

SEA trend in right direction

The assumption that the online release of the results of the Secondary Entrance Examination (SEA) would be more efficient in helping to reduce the angst surrounding the annual exercise proved to be flawed when the system buckled under the weight of the demand for access.

Sex ed and the Concordat conundrum

At least one productive thing came out of the recent furore involving the availability of LGBTQ books in local stores. It concerns a focus on sex education in the national curriculum. But, as Archbishop Jason Gordon and the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) revealed last week, the Concordat is used to cement the belief by religious boards that sex ed should not be taught in denominational schools.

‘Hair at last!’

At present, we are living in 2023,

It is said that rules are rules, really?

The hairstyles problem has risen once again, Causing some Trinity college male students, of African decent, pain.

In 1970, the time of the Black Power Revolution.

Caricom is failing our region!

Yesterday we commemorated 50 years of the “Caribbean Community” (Caricom), but it is a failure. We are not here to make friends but to protect our vulnerable.

Achieving economic integration is a small ambition, but Caricom has failed even that, far less to take us into the 21st century.