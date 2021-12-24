The Attorney General made an error in his December 23 news conference on vaccination, in asking that trade union leaders return to common sense, on the vaccine issue. It is not possible for the JTUM leader to return to where he’s never been.
Mr Roget’s apparently prideful and wilful ignorance asks for proof that vaccinated persons can neither contract nor spread Covid-19.
Every health group representative has stated that vaccines increase immune response so that viral attacks are mostly milder, with fewer hospitalisations and deaths.
The goal is to ease the necessity for hospitalisation, and the burden on medical personnel and resources.
It is lamentable that many will drink Mr Roget’s Kool-Aid. And, he is vaccinated against Covid!
Brenda De Silva
Westmoorings