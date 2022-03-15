Prime Minister must resign now

The events of February 16 were nothing short of a national disaster in which many of us were held to ransom by a failed electrical system that we pay for with our taxes.

As we wait with bated breath on the outcome of an investigation that promises to leave “no stone unturned”, nothing can erase the fear, concern, agony and discomfort of a terrible day in which businesses suffered, thousands lost water, many were stuck in traffic or stranded for transport and many more wasted hours in the sweltering heat.