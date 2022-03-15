Prime Minister must resign now

In light of media reports of the Prime Minister indicating, by his own admission, he was the high-ranking Government official who met the former chairman of the PolSC, it is a clear breach in public office by interfering with an independent body.

This is frightening, as now the question must be asked: has the PM done this before with any other independent institution?

This borders on dictatorial behaviour, and the Prime Minister must now do the honourable thing and resign to keep the honour that the Office of the Prime Minister deserves.

If this is not done, then I call on Her Excellency the President to exercise her prerogative powers as head of state, and state that she has no confidence in him due to him breaching the law.

If that is not done, then the PNM’s General Council must call on him resign, as this puts not only him, but also the party he leads, into disrepute. After all, the PNM boasts of being the oldest political party in Trinidad and Tobago and they always uphold the law and call on others to do so.

Prime Minister, please do the honourable thing and resign now.

Brian Baig

attorney at law

