It’s excellent news regarding the construction of a facility to house the homeless.
The ideal place is however Balisier House, and I was thinking about the many abandoned schools, but good idea and decent election public relations. This upcoming budget has to be a sweetener, and for Colm Imbert and company, education should be priority.
At the tertiary level, funding should be ramped up for postgraduate studies. Tertiary institutions need that enrolment—half from the Government and students handling the balance will keep tertiary institutions on track for growth and self-sustainability.
Let’s get back to 400-plus scholarships. Secondary schools football is coming up and they shouldn’t have to pay out of their school bazaar savings to rent our national stadia. Give secondary schools funding to play their sports. Parents must not see a booklist with requirements like toilet paper, disinfectant and a bucket of paint.
If we are welcoming migrant children into our schools, then we’ll need more space, so the scores of schools built by the People’s Partnership, please, Imbert, just bite the bullet and fix them.
More individual attention for students, less traffic, more openings for OJTs and substitute teachers, and an end to the protests. It is now a crime against humanity (East Indian community) to still not complete Ramai Trace Hindu Primary School.
In England, there are safety hazards regarding the integrity of concrete in their schools, we should not be hearing stories in our media about students getting a buss head from falling cantilevers.
Every year, we hear the Central Bank Governor hilariously predicting growth—saying things are looking up and the economy will improve—to big up the Government, so don’t tell us about tightening our belts, spending our money on fetes and on Carnival costumes, coal pots and riding bicycles.
Please, use the nation’s wealth and help the people this upcoming budget.
Kendell Karan
Chaguanas