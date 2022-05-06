Prioritise food security

Once again, I wish to ask if people are taking note that we can have a possible global food shortage or heavy inflation in the next few months.

The Russian war/invasion on Ukraine will continue to have negative effects on the situation, and it seems as if no one locally is doing anything about the matter.

Is anyone reading the international news?

Where is the Minister of Agriculture? What does he have to say about the matter?

People already cannot get forex, but due to the war, the prices of fertiliser, wheat, corn and rice will escalate since the world gets about 50 per cent of its fertiliser from Russia and Ukraine, 30 per cent of wheat from Ukraine, etc.

Of course, there are no exports from these countries and the US is already feeling the pinch, as shipping costs have increased due to the price of fuel.

We are still in a pandemic and the effects of the lockdown are still being felt; thousands of people are still unemployed and could barely pay their bills.

When is food security going to be a priority in this country? Agriculture has never been treated as something of importance, other well-developed countries will be able to withstand the effects of food shortage a lot better than us.

Over to you, Minister of Agriculture.

AJ Ali

