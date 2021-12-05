Can someone explain why the Government has prioritised collection of property tax from owners of private residences ahead of commercial, industrial and rental properties? Is there something I am missing?

Commercial, industrial and rental buildings are income-earning enterprises and as such generate income for the owners. In addition, they are likely to bring greater returns because they as a rule occupy larger premises than private residences. Because they earn income for the owner(s), the formula for computing returns must of necessity differ from the method to be used for people’s homes.

Further, it appears that it would be easier to manage the collection of taxes from such persons because they would be more easily traceable from other tax payments (one hopes that they do pay other taxes, while many private citizens do not pay taxes because they are unemployed).

The necessity for obtaining the appropriate number of properties to adequately populate the records would also be more easily done because of the lesser number of properties involved. From all perspectives it would appear that focusing efforts on completing this part of the exercise would be more easily accomplished and would additionally afford the Government the collection of some taxes while working on a more comprehensive exercise.

It is completely beyond my comprehension that the State would ignore the progressive implementation of the tax, especially among high-income earners, having failed to achieve its introduction on at least two previous occasions.

Progressive implementation of the tax from the top down is the most equitable approach.

Karan Mahabirsingh

