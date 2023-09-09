“Young people are capable, when aroused, of bringing down the towers of oppression and raising the banners of freedom.” —Nelson Mandela
Nelson Mandela, the well-known South African freedom fighter, activist, politician and philosopher, believed in youth as the rock on which the future is built, and education as a key instrument of liberation. As we know, the future of any society lies in the hands of its young people. Therefore, it is pleasing to see a Government invest in youth. The establishment of the National Youth Policy 2020-2025 in the context of Trinidad and Tobago expounds and rests on eight pillars:
• Pillar 1—prioritising youth economic participation and empowerment
• Pillar 2—harnessing youth social and intellectual capital
• Pillar 3—inclusive and active youth participation in civic and democratic life of T&T
• Pillar 4—creating safe spaces, peaceful communities and environments
• Pillar 5—accentuating holistic youth health and well-being
• Pillar 6—emphasising youth contributions to rural transformation, agricultural production and food security
• Pillar 7—supporting youth action on climate change, environmental sustainability and climate justice
• Pillar 8—creating an enabling environment for positive youth development in T&T.
Thus, the creation and focus of the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service are hallmarks of good governance and the apotheosis of development. More so, the appeal and foresight undoubtedly secure young people with quality education and training, made available to provide the necessary knowledge and skills to succeed in life. Apart from enhancing their intellectual abilities, fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills, one’s emotional well-being is another crucial aspect of youth development that has been explored.
As a young person, devoting this much attention to promoting programmes geared towards youth entrepreneurship, youth in agriculture and youth rehabilitation is exceptional. It is very impressive to see the vigour found in the responses of so many young people seeking to actively engage in those initiatives, too. Such bear the semblance of a powerful movement immersed with passion and resilience. Identifying these needs are vital for youth to thrive in society and prepare them for future professional spaces conducive for growth.
Thank you that priority is given to youth development, with the countless programmes and initiatives this Government offers to shape a brighter tomorrow for our society as a whole.
Ancilla Ashley Kirby
Port of Spain