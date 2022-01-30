Prison chief wrong on crime videos

Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan seems to want crime stored in a safety deposit box in the bank.

How else can one explain his comments that citizens should be penalised for sharing still or video images of crime, or for recording police officers in action?

Does Mr Pulchan know how many crimes were solved via citizens’ videotapes?

It is very painful for relatives to learn, via social media, that their loved ones were victims of crime, especially if minors are involved. However, if a video of that crime can lead to an arrest and prosecution, that may negate some of the pain.

Has anyone been arrested as yet for the murder of prison officer Nigel Jones?

Maybe, instead of castigating “citizen journalists”, Mr Pulchan should help the police, by giving all relevant assistance in solving the murder of prison officers and in determining how prisoners get access to cellphones, drugs and other illegal items.

That should keep him busy for a while and ensure that he earns his pay.

Linus F Didier

Mt Hope

