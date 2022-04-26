Private land owners left to the wolves

SEVERAL recent news items caught my eye. The first was that Mr Rohan Sinanan reported his family’s land near Penal was being sold by fraudsters.
In this case the police assisted, but had been unable to find the fraudsters on site during their visits to the scene.
The second was a lament by Mr Samuel Thornhill in Toco about the serious infrastructural deficiencies that are allowed to remain while the Government promotes massive expenditure on another white elephant—the Toco port.
The third is a report in the Express about a Mr Nick Coulson in the UK, who is married to a Trinidadian, about the fraudulent sale of her family land in Chaguanas.
I and several others have also written about land problems in Toco.
These (and many other stories) highlight the problem of general lawlessness in the area of land management in Trinidad that in no way will be resolved by the knee-jerk establishment of a position for Mr Clarence Rambharat to manage the administration of State land, ie, the “Single Point Land Management Authority”.
I have experience with land problems in a large estate in Toco, where land thieves operate with impunity.
State land is already protected by the duties of the Commissioner of State Lands. Unless and until this position is abolished and his duties transferred elsewhere, Mr Rambharat will constantly be treading on somebody else’s toes.
If the Commissioner is incompetent, or incapable of protecting land under current legislation, that person may have to be replaced and/or his duties clarified and protected by audits to ensure that the problem does not continue.
It is noted that the Commissioner was replaced recently, so why has the situation not improved?
Mr Sinanan is indeed fortunate that the police actually visited his site and took some interest.
Normally they claim that they “do not get involved in land matters” and refuse to assist, so the fraudster is left without police interference.
Also, I can state from actual experience that reporting to the Fraud Squad produces no remedy at all.
One is told that there are over 400 cases awaiting police attention, and they are not sure when they can address your case.
I have made such a report, supplied supplementary information, but received no word of any action at all, and the fraudster remains at large.
Other departments of Government, such as the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and Probate Office, are also guilty of refusal to act and/or imposing unreasonable requirements on the processes of obtaining the required authority to administer inheritances, etc.
The problem of land fraud can only be solved by changes in the law: changes to require police to do their duty, changes to “adverse possession” legislation to remove the right of land thieves to stay on the land if they occupy for over prescribed periods (I am advised that such protection does not exist in other countries), smartening up of ministries that never respond to reports, etc.
Mr Rambharat seems to me to be a pleasant and sincere person, but I see no promise of improvement for John Public with the creation of yet another position to manage only State land, leaving private owners to the wolves.
In today’s world and the state of our economy, we need to recognise that private investment needs encouragement and protection also.
Reg Potter
Glencoe