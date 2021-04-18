Private sector input needed in vaccine procurement

We need the private sector to be allowed to step in and assist with the drive to vaccinate the population. Let them be allowed to bring in the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and with assistance from the Government offer it to the general public who is willing to pay for it at a reduced or subsidised cost. This will considerably assist in the rollout and attaining the desired herd immunity in Trinidad and Tobago.
In the rush to vaccinate citizens ages 60 and over with the vaccines expiring on May 31, citizens are sceptical about the safety of these vaccines. Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh did his best to allay citizens’ fears by taking the vaccine in front of the media and showing a brave face; however, citizens still don’t seem to trust him or the science behind vaccines hurried to market.
There have been serious concerns about the efficacy of the various vaccines available however Trinidad and Tobago has only received the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines and reports from some European countries are that there were some cases where people over 65 developed blood clots after taking the vaccine.
The target group is citizens age 60 and over with underlying non-communicable diseases (NCDs) or chronic diseases: cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancers, chronic lower respiratory diseases, to name a few. Basically, these are diseases that develop over time and with age and progress slowly. The Minister of Health himself had gone out on a limb to profess the safety of these 33,600 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines, pushing it out at various health centres across Trinidad and Tobago.
Further we heard that Minister Deyalsingh recently held meetings with Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram to finalise a pre-order for the China-made Sinopharm vaccine. Yet in China, a disease control official, said their vaccine has low protection against the coronavirus. So why the rush to import these vaccines?
What’s the rush to import these vaccines in parts?
This again seems fishy when reports from the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Gao Fu, said at a conference in April 2021 that the efficacy rates needed improving. He even suggested that mixing them with other vaccines that have better efficacy is one of their strategies being considered to boost their effectiveness.
This is scary. Government is playing with people’s lives. Citizens are genuinely scared and sceptical and just do not seem to trust this Health Minister. Maybe it’s the fact that he was not vaccinated from the first set of vaccines that were received as a gift from Barbados; or the fact that most of the times he gives information it seems skewed; or the fact that most Government members have not yet taken the jab.
Recently a man from San Fernando died after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine and although there is not any proof the vaccine may have caused it, people are fearful. Not to mention the information and dates appear to change all the time and although we expect some level of honesty from our Minister of Health, it just doesn’t come across like that to the average citizens of this age group.
Since this virus in December 2019, the coronavirus has killed over three million people worldwide, with millions being infected and this recently compelled our Government to lock down our population again for the third time in 13 months.
Making the other vaccines available with assistance from the private sector, with stringent importation regulations under government guidelines to ensure they are sourced from the manufacturers directly with potency intact is a viable option. We need to get the population inoculated in the shortest space of time.
Further, many businesses across the country are failing especially in the hospitality industry and under this third lockdown we need to be more innovative. This is not the time for back room deals or hidden agendas as every single life is at stake.
We all are in the same boat and unless we tackle this pandemic face on, it will destroy or economy and leave more death in its reign. So we call on Minister Deyalsingh as well as the Government to step up to the plate and do what is required to save our citizens’ lives as well their businesses.
Neil Gosine
Port of Spain