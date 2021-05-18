Has anyone ever encountered an electrical problem requiring an electrical inspection?

Well, my electricity was disconnected, due to a burn out, and was advised to get an electrical inspection certificate before T&TEC reconnects.

It was then that my problem started. The electrical inspectorate only works five days, and is located in Arouca. I just cannot understand what is the keep-back in privatising this department to make the service accessible 24/7, considering electricity is life.

We have so many retired electrical inspectors, and electricians much more qualified.

The State would also benefit from savings by not having to pay wages, travelling allowances, motor vehicle tax, purchase of tools and equipment, stationery and uniforms; instead the State can collect taxes from the contracted inspectors. Great would be the day when the service is easily accessible, highly improved and available almost instantly via phone call.

T Jack

Curepe

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Fix SoE regulations

Fix SoE regulations

The nation’s heart is heavier today as it carries the loss of another 23 persons—nameless, faceless victims of ­Covid-19.

The news that T&T had broken its own record for daily Covid-19 deaths within the Caricom region hit the public with a jolt. Perhaps it was serious enough to convince many more to take the first vaccine they can get.

Vaccine hoarding and panic buying

Vaccine hoarding and panic buying

IN one story accredited to the Associated Press last week, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres deplored what he said were the “many examples of vaccine nationalism and vaccine hoarding” taking place among richer, more economically and technologically advanced countries than others.

He also sharply criticised what he saw as “side deals with Covid-19 manufacturers”, which he said was undermining the availability of the vaccines to all the peoples of the world.

Privatise electrical inspectorate

Has anyone ever encountered an electrical problem requiring an electrical inspection?

Well, my electricity was disconnected, due to a burn out, and was advised to get an electrical inspection certificate before T&TEC reconnects.

No way to punish a child

I just came across the Express article “Cops to probe ‘kneeling boy’ case”.

I’d like to ask everyone who has to investigate this to please not investigate whether or not the punishment was reasonable for this child, as this is no way to punish a child.

Listen to Fuad, please

Once you can breathe easily, you do not need to spend a fortune testing for Covid-19. But some of us are gullible and have more money than common sense.

Listen to Dr Fuad Khan, former representative for Barataria/San Juan.

The non-pandemic

The Covid-19 disease is proving not to have pandemic proportion. Having or getting an immunity deficiency tends to be the decisive factor whether someone will suffer any consequences, if infected; even here death is not a sure result.