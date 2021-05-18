Privatise electrical inspectorate

Has anyone ever encountered an electrical problem requiring an electrical inspection?
Well, my electricity was disconnected, due to a burn out, and was advised to get an electrical inspection certificate before T&TEC reconnects.
It was then that my problem started. The electrical inspectorate only works five days, and is located in Arouca. I just cannot understand what is the keep-back in privatising this department to make the service accessible 24/7, considering electricity is life.
We have so many retired electrical inspectors, and electricians much more qualified.
The State would also benefit from savings by not having to pay wages, travelling allowances, motor vehicle tax, purchase of tools and equipment, stationery and uniforms; instead the State can collect taxes from the contracted inspectors. Great would be the day when the service is easily accessible, highly improved and available almost instantly via phone call.
T Jack
Curepe