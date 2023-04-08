Privatise PTSC...fast

Public transport is becoming overbearing in this country. It is time for somebody who is competent enough to run the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC). There are too many incompetent people around, holding down big positions and not doing what they are supposed to do.

Imagine last Sunday, I went to get the 6 p.m. Arima bus, and would you believe we never got a bus until 7.45 p.m.—and nobody had the manners to come to tell all the frustrated passengers something?

This was so disrespectful to all the travelling passengers who were just standing there at a loss.

Imagine, someone who was in the line waiting for the bus went to find out why we were not getting any buses to Arima, and they told her there are only two drivers for Arima.

This is so ridiculous; this nonsense has been happening for too long now and it is time to fix it.

The only way to fix PTSC is to privatise it or get a foreigner to take over, and do it quickly. Get people who are competent enough to run PTSC.

I would like the Minister of Works and Transport to pay attention to what is happening in PTSC; it seems the ­union is running the ­company, so workers do whatever they want.

And just imagine a government minister had the audacity to say the buses run on time. The only buses that are efficient are the San Fernando buses, so I really don’t know what she was talking about.

Somebody, fix public transportation fast. Buying new buses will not fix the problem when you have lackadaisical people employed. Mr Minister of Works and Transport, the ball is in your court.

Modecia Martin

