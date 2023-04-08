Privatise PTSC...fast

Just over a week ago, the chair of the Housing Development Corporation, Noel Garcia, was reported to have said that now that the figure for tenants’ arrears is approaching $157 million, its management is considering evictions and other severe actions.

This followed the disclosure by Housing and Urban Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis that this debt was one of the reasons for the HDC’s inability to meet its outstanding payment of $1.3 billion to contractors.