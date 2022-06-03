Privy Council far removed from our bacchanal

Is the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) a “cultural (Caribbean) legacy” or a final court of appeal?
Based on the aphorism, “justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done”, I say a loud, unequivocal NO to T&T replacing the Privy Council with the CCJ.
At least not now.
The Caribbean is intrinsically intertwined. We are a nation mired in a cesspool of government corruption and nepotism, and there’s a perception that elements of the judiciary are in league with government ministers and public officials.
To quote one example: how well do we remember the abstract and prejudicial “legal” synopsis “moral and spiritual values” to break an election deadlock when a clear popular (votes) margin existed (which would have been perceived as being a more legal consideration)?
I’m almost certain that the legal minds who advised President Robinson back then have since found, or will find, their way to the benches of the CCJ.
To cut to the chase, the CCJ, more so in political matters, would not be seen as a separate and independent entity as the Privy Council—which is far removed from our political, social and cultural bacchanal.
RP Joseph
San Fernando