After the ruling handed down by the Privy Council in the Akilli Charles matter, I am now more than ever strong in my conviction that the Privy Council must be retained as our final appellant Court.
This judgment shows that bail ought to be decided by the courts and not by the Parliament. As a practising attorney, I’m happy and pleased to see that the Privy Council saw it this way as well.
A person’s rights and freedoms must never ever be eroded by the Parliament. If this is ever done, then we are not a democratic state. Further to this, as a former temporary senator for the opposition, I am happy this judgment was delivered.
This judgment has clearly vindicated the UNC, as the UNC, via the six senators, stood their ground and showed that the Bail Bill the PNM Government wanted to bring was constitutionally wrong and had to be defeated.
I hope now the Government decides to get serious with fighting crime, and implements methods that can be used to ensure crime is reduced and detection rates go up.
Time for the rhetoric to stop and to get serious with fighting crime.
However, I know this will be a task the PNM will never achieve, as they lack the political will to fight crime.
The best advice I could give to this Government is call an election now.
Brian Baig
attorney-at-law