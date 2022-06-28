Privy Council must stay

The judgment of the Privy Council in the Ish and Steve saga puts an end to a 20-year prosecution that has cost this country millions of dollars. The ramifications of this landmark judgment on bias are staggering, and call into question the political relationship between the Judiciary and the PNM. The political and ethic undertones were not lost on the Privy Council.
The political and judicial conspiracy to “get Panday and the UNC guys” is clear. As noted in the judgment, “If the Chief Magistrate might have at least a subconscious desire to please the Attorney General and others by convicting Mr Panday, the same would apply, and perhaps more so, at decision time in respect of the Piarco 1 defendants. It is the beholdenness itself, not the precise circumstances in which it arose, plus the Attorney General’s direct interest in Piarco 1, which create a legitimate doubt as to the Chief Magistrate’s ability to act as a wholly independent and impartial judge.”
The PNM must, therefore, take political paternity of this incredible fiasco which will forever remain a blot on our Judiciary. Make no mistake about it—this will rock public confidence in the administration of justice. Support for the Privy Council as our final court will strengthen especially among UNC supporters, and who can blame them?
Our political history is littered with the names of prominent Indo-Trinidadians who have been unsuccessfully prosecuted to the hilt by the PNM: former ministers Dhanraj Singh and Finbar Ganga, former prime minister Basdeo Panday, chief justice Sat Sharma, Prof Vijay Narayansingh, businessmen Ishwar Galbaransingh and Steve Ferguson. And yes, Ramlogan and Ramdeen waiting in the wings.
Why was the Chief Magistrate confiding in PNM attorney general John Jeremie about his personal financial issues? And why was Mr Jeremie actively trying to help him sort out the mess? All of this while he was trying Mr Panday?
No criminal investigation into their conduct in light of a clear political conspiracy? A case of different strokes for different folks?
THE PRIVY COUNCIL MUST STAY.
Brian Baig
attorney-at-law;
former chairman, Seafood Industry Development Company