It is with bemusement, and, in more recent times, amusement, that I have come to react to Opposition politicians, when there is a favourable outcome to their never-ending appeals to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council.
“Thank God for the Privy Council” is usually their now-tiresome stock response as they heap praise on the British court with not a word of commendation for the local High Court or the Appeal Court, even if they had ruled in the Opposition’s favour. In all three levels of the country’s judicial system, it seems praise can only be lavished on the Privy Council.
I was prompted to respond after reading Kendall Karan’s letter in the Saturday Express, headlined “Privy Council here to stay”.
After the mandatory praise of the PC, he then takes aim at the Opposition’s favourite judicial target, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), even though that court had no role in the matter. “No way, Jose,” he says of the regional court.
Since signing on to the agreement establishing the CCJ in the early 2000s during its time in government, the United National Congress’ record on the court has been inglorious, wanting no part of it in the intervening years.
“Politics has a morality of its own,” the party’s founder, Basdeo Panday, once said. This has proven quite true.
Curiously enough, in April 2012, the UNC-led People’s Partnership government tried to abolish appeals to the PC. But it was doomed to fail as Kamla Persad-Bissessar only wanted to end criminal appeals, sending those instead to the CCJ, and keeping civil cases, for whatever reason, for the law lords.
That however died a natural death, as then-opposition leader Dr Keith Rowley would not have any of it, considering it unworkable.
Back in opposition for eight years now, the UNC has reverted to its empty “Thank God for the Privy Council” rhetoric.
But the Privy Council is not here to stay. Change will come. That is guaranteed.
The CCJ started off in 2005 in its appellate role with two countries: Guyana and Barbados. This was followed by Belize and then Dominica. And continuing that momentum, St Lucia joined in 2023.
The remaining seven Caricom members who can join the court’s appellate jurisdiction are Jamaica, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts/Nevis, Grenada, the Bahamas and, of course, Trinidad and Tobago.
The pattern has been set of countries quitting the PC in recent years and no country is joining that court. Despite the protestations of the “Thank God for the Privy Council” posse, one fact is incontrovertible: the Privy Council is in decline and will continue to do so.
Life is not static. Even among the naysayers, there will be changes. In the second 18 years of the CCJ, how many of these naysayers will be around?
Their successors would have a totally different worldview from their predecessors. How times have changed from the 60s, 70s, 80s to now.
In coming years, old-fashioned as it is even now, the view that we are wedded and joined at the hip with post-colonial Britain and its PC can only further lose ground.
The rise of the CCJ mirrors that of another regional success story, the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC). Launched in the 1970s, it was mocked by the traditionalists who called the British General Certificate of Education (GCE) the “gold standard” of secondary examination. CXC went on to obliterate GCE in the years that followed.
The point to be made is, whether we like it or not, we are in transition from a post-colonial past centred on Britain and its institutions. New York and the eastern United States are now more influential on the ordinary Trini.
It a process that is ongoing and cannot be stopped. Certainly not by political posturing and prevarication.
The UNC should not be condemning the CCJ bridge it will one day certainly have to cross.