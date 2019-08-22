Problem is the leaders, not the workers

AS stated by our Prime Minister and affirmed by a TV6 News poll, it’s quite obvious and accepted that a few public servants aren’t exactly earning their pay. Other people will address that for the millionth time. I prefer to highlight the opposite to what’s stated —the plight of the overly efficient worker, both of the public sector (yes, that exists) and private sector.
There are workers who will show up at their desks an hour before their rostered time, start working, bend and even break rules to ensure customer satisfaction and workplace efficiency, and often be finished with a project or their daily duties way in advance of the deadline.