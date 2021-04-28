Problem of porous borders

The Brazilian variant (P1 Covid-19 variant) is in Trinidad and Tobago, and about nine cases have already been reported. What we need to focus on is containing this strain of the virus. Having information on how easily it spreads lets us spend time doing this.
I would like to address our borders, which have been an issue for the longest time.
This is not about pointing fingers, but once more bringing to the attention of the relevant authorities the great danger our porous borders present to the safety of our population.
With the growing number of cases of individuals infected with the Covid-19 virus, and many illegal individuals entering the country via sea, this is a great threat to us all. Who knows how many of them could be infected with the virus. After all, they enter T&T and go their merry way among the people living here.
We also have the issues of drugs, guns and human trafficking—our porous borders being used as a point of entry to carry out criminal activities.
I would like to appeal to those in charge: if you cannot come up with a way to properly protect our borders, maybe some external advice can help.
We are a small country. This should not be giving us so much trouble to accomplish. I believe this must be dealt with as a matter of urgency—money spent here is money well spent.
With the increase in Covid-19 cases in Trinidad and Tobago, and even more so the Brazilian variant, this has placed a bit of worry on the leaders and population in general. We come back to the place of doing what is right, and taking the advice of the medical authorities.
Yet amid the pandemic, as a nation we cannot sit down and die, as I told someone. We must find ways and means to conduct business and, more importantly, help the growth of the economy. No one knows how long this pandemic will last, but we still have to live and even try to progress as a country.
The worst thing any country can do is sit and hope, waiting for things to change. What if it takes a decade? We must become even more innovative and creative as a country, and as individuals.
Our economy needs to be stimulated. Many have lost their jobs, and all efforts must be made to get the economy kicking again. It is better we fail trying than never try at all.
Many citizens continue to experience tough times during this pandemic because of reduced income or having lost jobs. This is something that must be dealt with urgently.
I am convinced we can grow amid the pandemic, but it will take us working together and putting aside all differences.
When we compare ours with other countries we are still ahead, but no one wants to see an increase in virus cases.
So, yes, we continue doing all the right things, but let us not forget we still have to live daily so economic growth is also important. Let’s do it together.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan