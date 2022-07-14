Problems with pepper spray

The most significant thing about pepper spray is that it can be used for protection, as well as an attack on the vulnerable. This is Trini­dad and Tobago where guns rule the murder statistics.

Pepper spray will add a new dimension to female execution. I personally do not believe pepper spray will be as helpful as anticipated. But I suppose something is better than nothing.

The spray will be a problem in the hands of teenagers who choose to bully classmates. It can be used by attackers to demobilise the victim. It will more likely be dropped than put to use in a direct attack of a man on a woman. I do not believe pepper spray will prevent domestic violence. Pepper spray could ramp up the abuse in both men and women.

It will best be kept out of the reach of very young children. How much will it cost? As expensive as a life, no doubt.

The main financial winners will be the persons selling the item. In the wrong hands, we could all be losers.

I am not saying pepper spray itself will not work effectively. But, figuratively, for whom will it best work?

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

The court’s decision to halt work on the Housing Development Corporation’s North Grove Housing Development project in Curepe, pending the outcome of a legal challenge by two environmentalists, puts the spotlight squarely on the professionalism and independence of the Environmental Management Authority (EMA).

Today the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago will debate a “vote of no confidence motion” against our sitting Attorney General, Reginald Armour SC. Ninety-nine point nine per cent of the lawyers will comprise Hugh Wooding Law School graduates. And thus I wish to speak to the lawyers, via this commentary, who will be in actual or virtual attendance to debate and vote on this motion. It is an honest and sincere attempt to persuade my colleagues to withdraw the aforementioned motion or, alternatively, the thousands of registered lawyers in this country must overwhelmingly vote against it.

Stop tarnishing people based on their origins

Believe it or not, some of the most outstanding public figures came from “behind the bridge”; sadly enough, a lot of them migrated to other parts of the country for want of a better life. It is high time we stop tarnishing people based on their origins.

Pandit Ramdath revered by all

Heartfelt condolen­ces are extended to the family and chelas of the late Pandit Ramdath Vyaas. Panditji passed away on Wednesday on the occa­sion of Guru Purnima, a day dedicated to worship of gurus around the world.

Pandit Ramdath enjoyed an illustrious vocation as a pundit, with over 30 years of practice before he was disabled by a stroke at the age 50. After his stroke, he made his greatest contribution to Sanatan Dharma by inspiring others to write books and build temples, namely the Devi Mandir in the Vyaas Complex in Chaguanas.

Driven to state of disbelief

Recently, I was literally driven to a state of believing that Trinidad has arrived at a point of total hopelessness. I am referring to a drive I took from Diego Martin to Port of Spain.

On my arrival at the Diego Martin Main Road and Morne Coco Road intersection, cars were either proceeding through the red light or blocking the intersection (this is just outside the police station). As I proceeded along the foreshore, approaching the intersection with Dennis Mahabir/Wrightson Road, cars were using the shoulder or left turn lane to jump ahead of traffic heading straight.