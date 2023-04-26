The notice dated April 20 came from the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs, that “Cabinet approved the full proclamation of all the remaining sections of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act, No 1 of 2015... effective Wednesday April 26, 2023”.
In August 2005, the Ministry of Finance, under a People’s National Movement (PNM) government, prepared a White Paper (not legislation) titled “Reform of the Public Sector Procurement Regime”, which outlined why there was a need for a new procurement policy.
The document was never translated into any kind of legislation.
On April 2, 2014, the People’s Partnership government introduced the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property (No 2) Bill, 2014, in the Senate.
A bill can be first introduced either in the House of Representatives or in the Senate. When a bill is passed in Parliament, it then becomes an act.
On Friday, December 5, 2014, there was a continued debate of this bill in the House of Representatives.
The then-minister of transport, Stephen Cadiz, led the debate by quoting from some statements previously made by the member for Diego Martin North/East, Colm Imbert.
Mr Imbert said: “So this government (the People’s Partnership) has pussyfooted with this legislation for four years while pretending that it required the support and the votes of the Opposition.” (Hansard, 5th Session, 10th Parliament, Vol 32, No 17: page 273).
Of course, it was not true, but the ironies in life can, sometimes, be so delicious.
The bill was assented to on January 14, 2015, as the Public Procurement and Disposal of Property Act, No 1 of 2015. However, it was never proclaimed by the President.
The PNM was returned to government in August 2015.
For the next eight years, it was the PNM which “pussyfooted with this legislation”.
During that time, there were three amendments to the Act—Act No 5 of 2016, Act No 3 of 2017 and Act No 27 of 2020.
Act No 5 of 2016, inter alia, substantially lengthened Section 51 by adding subsections A to M, to establish the Public Procurement Review Board to “review decisions made by the Office” (Section 51A: page 25) of the Regulator.
Under Section 51(F): “The Minister may make Regulations, subject to negative resolution of Parliament, with respect to staffing, remuneration, funding and other operational matters of the Review Board”.
Was this inserted to get the Review Board to “toe the line”?
Act No 3 of 2017, amended Section 11 by reducing the term of the Procurement Regulator from seven to five years; by reducing the term of three board members with professional qualifications from six to four years and three others, from five to three years; and reducing the term of four members who would represent the community, women, youth, religion or civil society, from four to three years.
Act No 27 of 2020, inter alia, amended Section 7. It added a Subsection (6) to Section 7 which states as follows: “This Act shall not apply to the following services provided to public bodies or State-controlled enterprises—(a) legal services (b) debt financing services for the national budget (c) accounting and auditing services (d) medical emergency or other scheduled medical services or (e) such other services as the Minister may, by Order, determine.” (The Public Procurement and Disposal of Property (Amendment) Act, No 27 of 2020; page 788.)
Part (e), which gives the minister overriding authority, to determine which other services will be exempted, is most concerning. For example, the minister may decide the procurement of information technology services should be exempt due to national security concerns, or whatever other reason he may concoct.
Section 7(2) of the act made an exemption for government-to-government treaties “where the requirements of the treaty or agreement shall prevail except that the procurement of goods, works or services shall be governed by this Act”. (The Public Procurement and Disposal of Property Act, No 1 of 2015: pages 10-11.)
The PNM amended Section 7(2) by deleting “except that the procurement of goods, works or services shall be governed by this Act”.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley blasted critics of the amendments. He said it would be crazy for a government to hire lawyers, accounting firms and medical services at the lowest price. He also defended the decision to remove the government-to-government arrangements from the law. He felt this would give the Procurement Regulator too much power. (Express online, December 4, 2020.)
Mr Imbert said it is standard international practice for government-to-government arrangements to be exempted from oversight by Procurement Regulators.
Most chilling of all was when Dr Rowley said the act would encourage greater corruption because every department of the government must now have a procurement unit. (Express online, December 4, 2020.)
What a very irresponsible thing for a prime minister to say. That seems to be a serious, back-handed slap at the fact that the legislation was not made by the PNM. If the legislation were pioneered by the PNM, Dr Rowley would never have made such a statement. Never!
He explained that it took eight years because after its passage in 2015, a Regulator was not appointed by the President until January 12, 2018, and it was not until October 2020 that the draft regulations were ready. The regulations were approved in Parliament in February 2022.
In all of this, there is one critical event the Government does not want anyone to remember.
In January 2021, the deputy chairman of the Procurement Regulation Board, Mr James Chang Kit, resigned immediately, for bombshell reasons.
The end result of what was proclaimed is a mere shell of what was supposed to be.
There is nothing to celebrate. Yet, one half of a loaf is better than none. How sad.