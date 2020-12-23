Following recent public criticism of the Government’s handling of the Public Procurement (Amendment) Bill, which is largely estimated to water down the authority of the Procurement Regulator and its failure to fully implement the parent act, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi necessarily took to the stage on Monday to provide the Government’s defence, that it was committed to doing everything possible to have the Public Procurement Act fully operationalised.
Of course, in doing so he chastised commentators for oversimplifying the implementation process, imploring them to read the act, as the Review Board was still required to be set up by the Office of the Procurement Regulator (OPR).
This admittance, however, is quite bewildering as it belies the idea that it’s the Government’s responsibility to house and staff the board.
I mean, surely the AG would note that it was his Government who amended the act in May 2016, to include the additional layer of the Review Board. As such, the Government can’t simply absolved itself of any culpability in the delayed proclamation of the act. Besides, isn’t the Government that holds the purse strings?
Even more worryingly was the AG’s further suggestions that he only received the Draft Regulation in October 2020. Perhaps he recused himself from those Cabinet meetings, but surely one would recall the Minister of Finance stating just before the August 10 general election that the Draft Regulations were being reviewed by the Cabinet after several back-and-forths between the himself and the Regulator. Conceivably, it was all just election gimmickry on the part of the Finance Minister, but the AG can’t now seek to chastise the media and commentators for the impression of an imminent proclamation nurtured by the Government prior to the election.
As if that wasn’t bad enough, the AG went on to quite ironically propose that these Draft Regulations require further public consultation, before laying and debate in Parliament. Why didn’t the Government engage in public consultation on its latest amendment bill?
Are public consultations only reserved for issues where the Government needs some cover to make its wanted changes? Or are they just more stall tactics? Perhaps one may need to relook the education consultations.
Whatever the case, the AG’s suggestions only serves to further tangle the proverbial web, reinforcing the public’s view that the Government has no real intention of fully proclaiming the act (at least no time soon).
If the Government is truly committed to doing everything possible to have the act fully operationalised, I would advise the AG to reflect on his own advice to his parliamentary colleagues and simply “just start” in the proclamation of the act.
After all, it has clearly worked in the Government’s implementation of the new motor vehicle and road traffic regime. Unless that approach isn’t feasible when the restrictions are targeted to the Government.