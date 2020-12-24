I feel it necessary to record my experience, as there are so many negatives coming out of Covid-19.

I recently returned to Trinidad after an extended stay in the US when the borders were suddenly closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We were tested upon our arrival and about 60 of us were taken for a seven-day mandatory quarantine at the Home of Football, Couva. We were also required to self-quarantine at home for a further period of seven days.