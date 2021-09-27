Prof Theodore Lewis is a conundrum. He is a black university professor resident and teaching in the United States, well established and respected among his peers.
He tells us he grew up in very disadvantaged circumstances but was able to rise above his origins and succeed in a very challenging and competitive environment.
However, he appears to have a blind spot where young black children nowadays are concerned.
He apparently thinks they are incapable of achieving great heights in education, or any other field, without getting special assistance, preferably financial.
His approach is to set a baseline from his own achievements and, from there, proceed to create a scenario suggesting that black children are not expected to aspire to the level of his achievements.
The message is that black students need special help to make it in this world, a message that is so misleading that it would sap the will of weaker persons.
The point has been made previously that many black Trinidadian scholars have succeeded in all fields of endeavour on their own with no assistance from the State.
Black people are not incompetent or lazy.
They are not afraid to face the world on their own. Prof Lewis himself is a prime example of this.
He should seriously consider establishing a school of high performance for talented black students to open up opportunities for them to access superior standards of achievement.
Such a school in the Beetham area would reap truly meaningful rewards.