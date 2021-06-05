AG Faris Al-Rawi

AG Faris Al-Rawi

IT would be remiss of me as a social commentator if I didn’t react to the Attor­ney General’s pro­mise of the best Carnival next year.

It is with some level of indignation that I react to this, as should the majority of civil society, at a time when loads of people are dying daily and many are going hungry in the face of rampant unemployment and restricted liberties.

How ignorant and stupid can the AG think the people of Trinidad and Tobago are? Carnival is irrelevant in these times of the unknown where the pandemic is concerned, when the very survival of millions is in question.

The pro­mise of the best Carnival is nothing more than a shallow ploy to keep the masses distracted from the realities of these times. They want us to celebrate our own demise and oppress­ion.

The Government might really feel a need to distract the people from reality because of the bleak future that awaits us. In the face of the many negatives such as the failure of indus­try and commerce and rampant unemployment, together with some questionable Government policies, Carnival cannot help us. The final nail was the killing off of our cottage industries and vending for the poor man.

Even agriculture has been put in danger, with no subsidies for farmers and rampant praedial larceny. Like the bears after winter, some will come out more hungry and some will starve. Yet others will have to run to avoid being eaten by the vicious ones. There is no guarantee the greenery will be lush as there could be more hard times ahead.

As a country, we need to get back to work to build back our industries and our commercial sector, and return to a respectable GDP (gross domestic product). We also need to stop borrowing excessively and keep the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) healthy.

We might also have to cultivate different values and systems, and more checks and balances with our public spending.

Joel Quintal

San Fernando

