Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has received a revelation of the state of Port of Spain and the growing homeless situation that exists.

Now, this has been happening for decades—having to be careful of how you walk if visiting the capital, not to step on someone sleeping on the pavement, or other stuff that may be there.

How many articles were written and videos shown concerning the homeless, with promises made by politicians? All to no avail. Governments come and go, making promises which turn out to be ole talk.

What is being said by our PM concerning the homeless and even “revitalising Port of Spain” is very ambitious, but how many times will the nation hear this?

The homeless issue would take millions of dollars, simple as that may seem, in these tough times. Who is going to fund this? Is it the citizens?

These things needed to be done when the country was flowing with oil dollars for years. Why didn’t anything take place?

Our leaders have only themselves to blame for failing to keep our capital city in a decent state. Do we think those businesses will just show up and rebuild the capital? They are well aware of who should have done their job over the years.

Look at our roads in some areas, water and electricity supply—a lot to be desired. Can we honestly say we are seeing money well spent? We may have “revitalisation of PoS” taxes pretty soon.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

AFTER 58 years of leadership in both parliamentary and mayoral elections, and 16 or 17 development plans, it has been decreed that the city of Port of Spain will finally be transformed into a shiny new metropolis in North Trinidad. It is a welcomed announcement but like other similar declarations, some of us will adopt a wait-and-see attitude as the plans unfold.

...Promises and ole talk

